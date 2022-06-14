Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

