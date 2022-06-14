Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,862 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.69.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,312 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

