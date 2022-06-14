Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALK opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $65.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

