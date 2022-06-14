STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $211.23 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $196.72 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.75 and a 200-day moving average of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.