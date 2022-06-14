Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $248,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,271.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $547.59 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

