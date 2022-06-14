Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,644 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

