13,261 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in First Horizon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of FHN opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

