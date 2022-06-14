Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,261 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

