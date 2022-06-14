Seven Eight Capital LP Has $201,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

