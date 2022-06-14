Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 237,587 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,587 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNE. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CLNE stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

