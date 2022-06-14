Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

