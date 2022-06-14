Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 126 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM opened at $284.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.74 and a 200 day moving average of $406.80. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

