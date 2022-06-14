Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $242,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

