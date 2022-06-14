Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,472 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 445,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 240,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 437,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,321 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

