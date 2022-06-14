Sei Investments Co. Purchases 45,661 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Penn National Gaming worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

PENN stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

