Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $219,000 in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $2,101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $2,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $28,771,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $6,589,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $825,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.