Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

