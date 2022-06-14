Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 24.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.59 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.