Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,364 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Endava as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Cowen reduced their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

