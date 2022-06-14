Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.03.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

