Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

