Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 4,760 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

NEM opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

