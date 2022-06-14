Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $675,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Cowen cut their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

