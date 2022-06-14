Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 8,835 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 74.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 63.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

