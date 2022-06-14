AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of AFC Gamma worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671 over the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

