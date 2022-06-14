Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of BBN opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

