Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $447.08 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

