Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

