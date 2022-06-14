Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

