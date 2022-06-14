Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

