Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cognex by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

