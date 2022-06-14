Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

