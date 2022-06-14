Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after buying an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.