FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Raised by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

