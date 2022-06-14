Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

