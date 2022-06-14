Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,696 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.07 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.