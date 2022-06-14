Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,084 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Village Farms International worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFF. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Village Farms International by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 687.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

VFF stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 3.08. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

