Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 135,966 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iQIYI worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

