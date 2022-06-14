Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 90,897 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,897 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Virgin Galactic worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

