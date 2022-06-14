Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 26,236 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of MiMedx Group worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 870,622 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 266,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 126,901 shares of company stock valued at $476,566 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

