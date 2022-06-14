Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) by 3,268.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arqit Quantum worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $41.52.

Arqit Quantum Profile (Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.