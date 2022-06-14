Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Canopy Growth worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of CGC opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

