Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 11,346 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Viasat worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

