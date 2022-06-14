Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

