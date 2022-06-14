Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 121,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

