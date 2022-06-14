Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

