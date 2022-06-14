Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,318 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 288.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,473 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.