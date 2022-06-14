Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $389.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.47 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

