Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $460.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.58. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

