Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.60 Million Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,907 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.